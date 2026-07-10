Valorant Game Changers EMEA: Stage 3 Finals will return to Istanbul, Turkey

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Riot Games has revealed that the Valorant Game Changers EMEA: Stage 3 Finals will officially be hosting its conclusive Grand Finals match in front of a live audience in Istanbul, Turkey once again.

The major match will be the final regional game being played in the EMEA area for the 2026 season, as the victor will snag a spot at the premier Championship event that will follow in the autumn.

While we won't know the teams who will be featured in the Grand Final until the Stage 3 proceedings are in their last moments, what we do know is that the Stage 3 event will kick off on July 20 and host action all the way until August 30, when the conclusive match is played in front of a live crowd at the ESA Esports Arena in the Turkish city.

We're told that tickets for this event will go on sale as of August 3, and as it coincides with the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 Finals in Barcelona (the men's side of the action), once the Game Changers match has concluded, the arena will shift to become a watch party for the men's event.