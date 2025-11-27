Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025: Team Liquid Brazil and Shopify Rebellion Gold to clash for grand finals spot

HQ

The Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025 is in its latter stages. Six teams remain and already we know of the two who are battling it out for the first of the two grand finals slots, as the upper bracket final has been seeded.

This will happen on November 28 and it'll pit Team Liquid Brazil against Shopify Rebellion Gold. These two earned spots in this game by overcoming their opponents in the upper bracket semifinal, meaning both G2 Gozen and Karmine Corp GC have dropped into the elimination bracket.

Happening today, G2 Gozen and MiBR GC are facing off to keep their tournament hopes alive. On the other side of the bracket we find Karmine Corp GC versus Kru Blaze, with the losers of each game heading home and the victors set to face each other for a chance to then face the loser of Liquid/Shopify Rebellion, showing just how vital a spot in the upper bracket final.

We'll know for a fact how the next stage of the bracket has been arranged in the coming hours.