Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025: Nova Esports knocked out, six teams remain

Yesterday, we covered the news of the various eliminations at the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025, noting at the moment that a final game before a short break was in-progress. Now we can touch on the results of that match and how the updated bracket looks.

In the end, it was a dominant showing from Kru Blaze who overcame Nova Esports in a 2-0 fashion. This result saw the latter team being eliminated from the tournament, the fourth team to be sent home, while Kru continues to power on and will now look to battle it out in its third knockout match.

As for who Kru will be facing, this will be either Shopify Rebellion Gold or Karmine Corp GC, with the winner of that match heading to the upper bracket final to take on either G2 Gozen or Team Liquid Brazil. The bracket looks as follows.

Upper Bracket Semi-finals (November 26):



G2 Gozen vs. Team Liquid Brazil



Shopify Rebellion Gold vs. Karmine Corp GC



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (November 27):



Kru Blaze vs. Loser of G2/Liquid



MiBR GC vs. Loser of Shopify/Karmine



The matches will pick back up tomorrow, with today being an off-day for the tournament. The winner will be crowned on Sunday, November 30.