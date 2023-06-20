Valorant confirms team deathmatch mode, 3 new maps

HQ

Riot Games has just unveiled the trailer for update 7.0, coming to Valorant on the 27th of June. It will feature team deathmatch as a brand-new game mode and 3 new maps to test that mode out in.

Team deathmatch does away with the round-based structure of a traditional Valorant match, allowing players to respawn after 1.5 seconds and throw themselves at the enemy again and again until one side reaches 100 kills. The length of a team deathmatch game is 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

You'll pick your loadout at the start of a match but may want to change it later on in the spawn room, as upgrades will come along throughout the match. The maps where team deathmatch is being tested are Piazza, District, and Kabah. Check out more information on them here and in the trailer below: