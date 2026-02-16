Valorant Champions Tour Masters Santiago: The 12 qualified teams have been locked in
The bracket is set for the tournament that begins at the end of February.
The bracket and the qualified teams for the first major international Valorant tournament of the year are locked in. Set to begin at the end of the month on February 28, the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Santiago event will see 12 of the best teams from around the world flocking to Chile to fight over a $1 million prize pool and a trophy too. With this being said, the 12 qualified teams are as follows.
EMEA:
- BBL Esports
- Gentle Mates
- Team Liquid
Americas:
- Furia
- G2 Esports
- NRG
China:
- All Gamers
- XI LAI Gaming
- Edward Gaming
Pacific:
- Nongshim Redforce
- T1
- Paper Rex
Otherwise, the bracket for the event has been set (and shared in what seems to be a picture taken on someone's phone...), meaning we know the opening matches for the tournament and likewise how the rest of the event could be seeded. See the full bracket below as well as the first matches.
- Gentle Mates vs. Edward Gaming
- T1 vs. Team Liquid
- G2 Esports vs. Paper Rex
- XI LAI Gaming vs. NRG
Who do you think will go the distance at Masters Santiago?