Valorant Champions Tour Masters Santiago: The 12 qualified teams have been locked in

The bracket and the qualified teams for the first major international Valorant tournament of the year are locked in. Set to begin at the end of the month on February 28, the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Santiago event will see 12 of the best teams from around the world flocking to Chile to fight over a $1 million prize pool and a trophy too. With this being said, the 12 qualified teams are as follows.

EMEA:



BBL Esports



Gentle Mates



Team Liquid



Americas:



Furia



G2 Esports



NRG



China:



All Gamers



XI LAI Gaming



Edward Gaming



Pacific:



Nongshim Redforce



T1



Paper Rex



Otherwise, the bracket for the event has been set (and shared in what seems to be a picture taken on someone's phone...), meaning we know the opening matches for the tournament and likewise how the rest of the event could be seeded. See the full bracket below as well as the first matches.



Gentle Mates vs. Edward Gaming



T1 vs. Team Liquid



G2 Esports vs. Paper Rex



XI LAI Gaming vs. NRG



Who do you think will go the distance at Masters Santiago?