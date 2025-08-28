Valorant Champions Tour: Here are the final four in the EMEA League Stage 2

HQ

It's time to wrap up the second Stage of the year in the Valorant Champions Tour's EMEA division. The tournament is already in its final stages, as currently only four teams remain in contention, with these four squads set to battle it out over the weekend in a bid to win some prize money but more importantly to also punch a ticket to Champions.

In total, two Champions slots will be on offer, handed out to the victor and runner-up, meaning securing a spot in the final is of the utmost importance. The prize money of $100,000 for winning is also a nice cherry on top.

As for how the remaining match-ups are arranged, the upper bracket final is set, which will see BBL Esports and Team Liquid facing off, with the winner securing a grand finals slot. The loser drops into the lower bracket final, where they will take on the victor of GiantX versus Natus Vincere.

Out of these four teams, only BBL Esports and Team Liquid have an extra life, as anyone in the lower bracket (or the grand finale by definition) is at risk of elimination, meaning every game is crucial at this stage of the event.

Two matches happen tomorrow, before the lower bracket final on Saturday, and the grand final on Sunday, all of which is played at the Riot Games Arena in Berlin, Germany.