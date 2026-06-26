Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 kicks off on July 15

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Now that the Valorant Champions Tour Masters London event has come to a close, all eyes are shifting back to regional play around the world. To this end, for the EMEA division, Riot Games has now revealed the firm and full plans for Stage 2.

For one, we're informed that Stage 2 will kick off on July 15 and that it will offer five show days a week for three weeks. This group stage round of action will determine who will directly advance to the playoffs and who will instead have to go through the play-ins instead. The top two teams from each of the two groups get direct playoffs spots while the other four teams from each group will attend the play-ins instead.

The play-ins will then run between August 6-16 to determine the additional four playoffs squads, who will be travelling to Barcelona, Spain (to the Olimpic Arena) between August 20-23 to compete in a double-elimination bracket where four slots to Champions 2026 will be on the line. We're told that the two teams who reach the event's upper bracket final will secure Champions slots, while the third and fourth slots will go to the two teams who acquired the most Championship Points throughout the calendar year in the region.

You can see the Stage 2 group arrangement and full schedule below.