Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2 Finals to be held in Barcelona

HQ

Riot Games is set to make history this summer. For the first time ever, a Valorant Champions Tour EMEA major arena event will be happening outside of Berlin, Germany, as the Stage 2 Finals are set to occur in Barcelona, Spain.

Planned between August 28-30, the event will be taking to the Olimpic Arena in the city, wherein the best EMEA teams will be present and looking to lift a trophy and secure a spot at coming international events planned soon after.

Riot does note that some fans may remember that it previously planned for this to happen but in the Spanish capital of Madrid. The reason for the shift to Barcelona isn't mentioned even if the Valorant maker did add: "We're staying in Spain and bringing the full VALORANT experience to fans across the country and beyond."

We're expecting more information about the event soon, including the full schedule and ticketing information.