Valorant Champions Tour Ascension EMEA 2025: Full schedule and qualified teams

While the Valorant Champions Tour season for 2025 is effectively over as Champions concluded a few weeks back, there are a few additional proceedings taking place, mostly to ensure the 2026 season is ready to go when the New Year commences.

To this end, this coming weekend will see the Ascension EMEA 2025 event happening, where eight teams will be attempting to secure one of two slots in the top division VCT scene. It will be a full LAN event that occurs at the Riot Games Arena in Berlin, and as for the eight competing teams, you can see this information below.

Ascension EMEA 2025 qualified teams:



ULF Esports



BBL PCIFIC



Twisted Minds



Enterprise Esports



Mandatory



Joblife



DNSTY



FOKUS



The format being used is a double-elimination bracket where each game is a best-of-three. Essentially, each team has two lives in this tournament, where if they lose a second game, they will be eliminated. The schedule looks as such.



October 18: Group Stage Day 1 - two Bo3s (Group A)



October 19: Group Stage Day 2 - two Bo3s (Group B)



October 20: Group Stage Day 3 - two Bo3s (Loser matches of both groups)



October 21: Group Stage Day 4 - two Bo3s (Winner matches of both groups)



October 22: Group Stage Day 5 - two Bo3s (Decider matches of both groups)



October 23-24: Dark Days



October 25: First Ascension Match - one Bo5



October 26: Second Ascension Match - one Bo5



The proceedings for each day begin at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and while there will not be a live audience for the group portion, we are promised a "brand-new, fun and intimate broadcast approach which we think you'll love." There will be fans in attendance at the final two showdays.

