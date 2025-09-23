Valorant Champions: The 2025 playoffs bracket has been set

HQ

As we reported yesterday, the final matches in the group stage of the Valorant Champions 2025 tournament were happening yesterday evening, meaning we now know the eight teams who have qualified for the playoffs and how the bracket is arranged too.

In total, joining the six previously known squads, both MiBR and G2 Esports secured playoffs slots, after defeating Rex Regum Qeon and T1, respectively, in their decider matches.

As for how the various teams have been seeded into the playoff bracket, the match-ups look as follows:



Fnatic vs. DRX



Paper Rex vs. G2 Esports



Team Heretics vs. MiBR



NRG vs. GiantX



It is a double-elimination bracket, meaning every team has one lifeline if they lose a match. Losing a second will mean elimination, and as for when we can expect the playoffs to commence, the first two matches happen on Thursday, September 25, with the final as far away as October 5.