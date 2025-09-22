Valorant Champions: GiantX and DRX earn spots in the playoffs

HQ

Ahead of the weekend, we already knew of four teams who had advanced through the group stage and punched their ticket to the playoffs for Valorant Champions 2025. Over the weekend, a bunch of knockout and decider matches took place, so much so that two more teams have secured their playoffs spots, and the final two will be decided later today.

As for the two who have earned playoffs spots, GiantX gets a position after defeating XLG Esports in a decider match, and DRX also gets a slot after beating Team Liquid in a decider match. This means the qualified playoffs teams, six of the total eight, look like the following:



Paper Rex



GiantX



Fnatic



NRG



DRX



Team Heretics



As for the final two, the last two decider matches will happen later today, and they will see either MiBR or Rex Regum Qeon advancing plus either T1 or G2 Esports. Once these matches conclude, we'll also know the confirmed playoffs bracket.