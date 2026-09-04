Valorant Champions 2026: Who has qualified so far and who remains

HQ

In a few weeks, the Valorant Champions 2026 event will commence in Shanghai, China. With the start date locked in for September 24, the majority of the qualified teams have now been confirmed, with 12 of the 16 organisations known, and with the remaining four to be decided in the days ahead.

As for who has already qualified for Champions 2026, you can see the list of teams and what regions they came from below.



Tyloo - China



Karmine Corp - EMEA



JD Gaming - China



Team Liquid - EMEA



NRG - Americas



EDward Gaming - China



FUT Esports - EMEA



Paper Rex - Pacific



G2 Esports - Americas



XLG Esports - China



Team Vitality - EMEA



NS RedForce - Pacific



As for the last four slots, these will be the main tickets from the Americas and Pacific regions, as the respective Stage 2 Playoffs for each area will be coming to a close over the coming weekend.

For the Americas, the slots will seemingly go to 100 Thieves and Loud (as the other remaining contenders of NRG and G2 Esports have already punched their Champions tickets). Then for the Pacific region, the options are a little broader with Global Esports, Varrel, and T1 among the cut of remaining teams (as NS RedForce has already secured a spot).