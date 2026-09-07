esports
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2026: Here are all 16 qualified teams and the respective groups
The major event will be looking to take Shanghai by storm starting later this month.
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As we edge ever closer to the end of the calendar year, many esports leagues and divisions are looking to wrap up their respective seasons. For competitive Valorant, we're on the cusp of Champions 2026, which will run between September 24 and October 18, all in Shanghai, China, and with $2.25 million on the line.
Last week, we touched upon many of the confirmed organisations and looked at who could join the fray in the weekend ahead. Now this has happened we know the confirmed 16 organisations for Champions 2026 and likewise how each has been seeded into the four respective groups.
Group A:
- 100 Thieves
- JD Gaming
- FUT Esports
- T1
Group B:
- Global Esports
- LOUD
- EDward Gaming
- Team Vitality
Group C:
- Tyloo
- Team Liquid
- Paper Rex
- G2 Esports
Group D:
- Karmine Corp
- Nongshim RedForce
- NRG
- XLG Esports
As for the opening fixtures for each group, you can see how each group has been seeded into its own double-elimination bracket below.