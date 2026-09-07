Valorant Champions 2026: Here are all 16 qualified teams and the respective groups

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As we edge ever closer to the end of the calendar year, many esports leagues and divisions are looking to wrap up their respective seasons. For competitive Valorant, we're on the cusp of Champions 2026, which will run between September 24 and October 18, all in Shanghai, China, and with $2.25 million on the line.

Last week, we touched upon many of the confirmed organisations and looked at who could join the fray in the weekend ahead. Now this has happened we know the confirmed 16 organisations for Champions 2026 and likewise how each has been seeded into the four respective groups.

Group A:



100 Thieves



JD Gaming



FUT Esports



T1



Group B:



Global Esports



LOUD



EDward Gaming



Team Vitality



Group C:



Tyloo



Team Liquid



Paper Rex



G2 Esports



Group D:



Karmine Corp



Nongshim RedForce



NRG



XLG Esports



As for the opening fixtures for each group, you can see how each group has been seeded into its own double-elimination bracket below.