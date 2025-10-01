Valorant Champions 2025: Here are the four remaining teams and when the final will happen

HQ

It's almost time to wave goodbye to the Valorant Champions Tour for another season, as the premier Champions tournament will be coming to a close this coming weekend. There are four matches left to be played, two of which on Friday, one on Saturday, and one on Sunday, with the latter crowning the 2025 victor.

With the action set to happen between October 3-5, all at the Accor Arena in Paris, here are the four remaining teams and how they have been arranged in the final parts of the playoffs bracket.

Matches on October 3:



Upper Bracket Final - Fnatic vs. NRG



Lower Bracket Semifinal - DRX vs. Paper Rex



Match on October 4:



Lower Bracket Final - Loser of Fnatic/NRG vs. Winner of DRX/Paper Rex



Match on October 5:



Grand Final - Winner of Fnatic/NRG vs. Winner of Lower Bracket Final



The winner of the tournament will head home with $1 million in prize money, while second place will instead secure $400,000 for their impressive efforts.