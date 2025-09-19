Valorant Champions 2025: Four teams have already punched their ticket to the playoffs

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the end of the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season, as the Champions event is in full swing and a good way through at that. So far, much of the group stage has been completed, so much in fact that we already know of four teams who have punched their ticket to the knockout bracket that will be the playoffs.

We don't yet know seeding as there is still plenty of space for movement, but as for the four teams who will be in the playoffs, they are:



Paper Rex



Fnatic



NRG



Team Heretics



The other four slots will be decided by the end of the week, with eight teams being eliminated from Champions once this seeding is completed. As it stands, the favourites to punch their ticket too are GiantX, MiBR, DRX, and T1, each of whom only need to win the decider match in their respective group to advance, all while XLG Esports, Sentinels, Bilibili Gaming, Rex Regum Qeon, EDward Gaming, Team Liquid, Dragon Ranger Gaming, and G2 Esports have to survive two knockout games to even advance to the playoffs.

Who do you think will advance to the playoffs?