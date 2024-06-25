Valorant Challengers EMEA to use a three-stage format next year

HQ

Riot Games has revealed that the Valorant Challengers scene in the EMEA region will be getting a bit of a change heading into the 2025 season. The tournament will switch to a three-stage format, where each stage has two parts; a regular season play section and an all-new tournament where the best teams will face off against one another.

This structure change is aiming to provide more opportunities for players to hone their skills and also showcase their talents, all while earning points that will now determine how the Ascension tournament and the attending teams for this event are determined - with Ascension being the way a Challengers team advances to the Champions Tour.

Otherwise, Riot has affirmed that Italy and Portugal will be joining the Challengers Spain circuit going forward to enable a better split of regions and talent across EMEA. This will also mean the spots in the Challengers Spain league will be arranged slightly differently for the regional leagues below Challengers, with four teams from Spain: Rising qualifying, one from Italy: Rinascimento, one from Portugal: Tempest, one wildcard slot, and one from winning a qualifying tournament.

Riot adds that many of these qualifying tournaments will kick off later this year, with the first on September 25 and the last sometime in November.