Valor Mortis reveals its release date in gory new trailer

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Usually, when your guts get spilled out all over a battlefield, you'll end up not coming in to work the next day. Things are a little bit different in the world of Valor Mortis, an alternate history Napoleonic era in which players will face, among other enemies, plenty of soldiers who've taken a mortal wound or two.

The game comes from One More Level, the developers behind Ghostrunner and its sequel. We're trading the cyberpunk streets of those games for some historical cityscapes, however we've still got plenty of impressive parkour gameplay and an increased focus on the melee combat.

You also get to use a gun whenever you feel like your sword arm is getting tired. Check out the world, combat, and performance of Vincent Cassel as Napoleon in Valor Mortis below, and keep an eye out for the game's release on the 24th of September.