Valor Mortis Preview: The developer of Ghostrunner is looking to stand out in the sea of Soulslikes

After two pretty well-received Ghostrunner games, naturally you would assume that similar projects would be on the horizon for developer One More Level. Fast-paced, fluid, cyberpunk action, chock-full of intense combat and electrifying parkour and movement. It's not that the developer is a one-trick pony, it's just that this is the type of game that it does best, and you would assume it'd stick to its guns because of that. Enter Valor Mortis.

This is not exactly the game you would assume One More Level to create, even if it does have flair and elements that remind of Ghostrunner. I say this because Valor Mortis is first and foremost a Soulslike action-RPG, and secondly set in Napoleonic era Europe. Yep, in appearance and gameplay direction, it's quite far from Ghostrunner, but the end product is actually rather surprising.

I had the opportunity to go hands-on with Valor Mortis at Gamescom, and what I discovered was a Soulslike that actually felt quite fresh. I'm a rather strong critic of the Soulslike sub-genre, as I find the many games that operate in this space to be too familiar and similar, lacking a core creative choice that allows them to stand out on their own. For Valor Mortis, this comes in the first-person perspective and the shades of Ghostrunner that shine throughout.

Essentially, this is a game where you feel more immersed in the action thanks to being in the body of the protagonist. There's no watching from a third-person angle, over the hero's shoulder so you can easily determine when enemies are flanking you. Here, you can only see what's in your peripheral vision, combining the more unusual perspective with intense melee and ranged combat that, as traditional for the gameplay style, is challenging and built around timing your moves correctly. Adding to this is the fluidity of Ghostrunner, as you can quickly navigate the world with a smooth movement suite, even using basic parkour skills to swing on branches over steep drops, all to more effortlessly traverse the otherwise quite linear level structure. It might seem like rudimentary changes here, but considering how stale the Soulslike sector has become, it's borderline revolutionary.

Now granted beyond this it's still very much a Soulslike game. There are bonfire-like checkpoints, limited consumable health potions, plus a gatherable currency used for acquiring upgrades and that is lost when you are defeated in battle, ultimately requiring you to return to your death location to reclaim them, if you can... There are rank-and-file enemies that respawn, leaving you to decide whether it's worth slaying them again or to simply move past them, all on top of enormous bosses that are meant to put your skills to the absolute test in multi-phase combat. At the end of the day, Valor Mortis isn't reinventing the Soulslike wheel, it's just improving it and taking it in a direction that very few others seem interested in exploring.

As per the plot and the idea of venturing around a war-torn Europe during the Napoleonic era, this definitely has some interesting ideas to explore too. But I would also say that one of the areas that Soulslikes have always thrived is in compelling world themes and narrative ideas. So while Valor Mortis has an intriguing theme and direction, so did Steelrising, Lies of P, Elden Ring, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Nioh, Blasphemous, Lords of the Fallen, Hollow Knight, Enotria: The Last Song, Dark Souls, the list goes on and on and on...

So as you can see, One More Level is dancing around the familiar nature of the Soulslike formula with Valor Mortis. After just a few minutes of playing, you'll understand what this game is looking to be, there's no doubt about that, but you'll also notice the areas where it is truly unique, offering features and creative choices that allow it to stand out from the pack and thrive. It's because of the less sluggish movement and the first-person perspective that Valor Mortis will stand out in the sea of Soulslikes, but whether it will ultimately stick the landing and compete with the best of the sub-genre, we'll know for a fact when the game launches in 2026.