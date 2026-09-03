Valor Mortis Hands-On Preview: Ditching Cyberpunk Skyscrapers for Body Horror and Buboes

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The late 18th and 19th centuries still seem like they have plenty of untapped potential for games, and the developers at One More Level appear to have noticed this trend, as they've taken us to a plague-riddled version of the Napoleonic era for their new soulslike Valor Mortis. There is a demo available if you want to test the game out for yourself, but at Gamescom we were given the chance to dive straight in from the beginning of the game, checking out its movement, combat, story, and world.

Valor Mortis differs in many ways from One More Level's last two games, but in other ways, it's quite like Ghostrunner and its sequel. It's a linear game, not meant to last for hours and hours, but it has a soulslike structure, with lamps you'll light when you reach significant checkpoints, currency to collect that you can use to upgrade your health, stamina, damage, and more. There are also tough enemies and tougher bosses, with a focus on a parrying mechanic that can give you one-shot kills like you might expect coming from the Ghostrunner games.

Combat is rather simple in Valor Mortis. You have quick and strong attacks, have to balance your dodges and strikes with your stamina meter, and of course can parry to break an opponent's posture. Things like magic, stealth and firearms add another layer, but they're secondary additions to the combat system rather than things that define it. Really, it's all about parries and thrusts. When to strike, when to defend. The parry timing is a bit more generous than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but you can still be quite easily devastated if you mess up your parries against tougher foes. It's incredibly satisfying to face off against multiple enemies, baiting them into fighting you one-on-one, breaking their posture, and finishing them off with some gory kill animations. When you get the rhythm going, as you do in Ghostrunner, you'll feel like an action hero zipping between bullets, diving into combat, slashing down a few opponents, and then ending the last enemy in a group.

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The main difference, and one of the main points of adjustment I still have in Valor Mortis, is that the motion and momentum is a lot slower than it is in Ghostrunner. There's not nearly as much of a focus on parkour and leaping between different combat arenas, due to the game's setting, but now that enemies have health bars and you're expected to explore an area multiple times before moving on to open up all the routes ahead, it becomes trickier to get that innate cool feeling as a player Ghostrunner made so effortless. You're not a superpowered android in Valor Mortis, but a man brought back from the dead by a mysterious plague, and the gameplay reflects this, but it does feel like the momentum in the gameplay of the Ghostrunner games was something that One More Level achieved excellently.

Valor Mortis might not have the movement of One More Level's previous games, and its combat is an adjustment, but it clearly shines in its story and setting. Valor Mortis aims higher than either of the Ghostrunner games in delivering a narrative that hooks you and creates a world worth exploring, rather than a central story worth following. We didn't play long enough to see how the story takes shape, but there was certainly enough intrigue to make us want to keep playing come this October. Napoleon (played by Vincent Cassel) speaking to us like Cortana in Halo, appearing every so often to motivate us like we're on the front lines. A mysterious doctor who drags us from a failed encounter against a body horror boss. A plague that's running rife through the French regiments, turning friend into foe, but leaves us with our consciousness intact. There are a lot of threads to pull at in Valor Mortis' story, and it'll be a great motivator to keep going when I'm facing death after death against the game's bosses.

After just an hour with Valor Mortis, it's tough to make any sort of decisive judgement. The movement and combat isn't as immediately compelling as Ghostrunner was, but getting into the flow of parries only got better with time, and I'm looking forward to learning this game's rhythm. It's a bold new step for One More Level, one that delivers a unique, intriguing setting as well as some of the developer's best features from its past games.

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