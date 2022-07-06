Cookies

Valkyrie Elysium

Valkyrie Elysium launches for PC and PlayStation in September

The PSP game Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth will be included with the Digital Deluxe Edition.

HQ

Back in March, it was revealed during a Sony stream that we're finally about to get a new console installation in the Valkyrie franchise again for the first time in over ten years. It is called Valkyrie Elysium and thanks to a new trailer, we now know the release date.

Valkyrie Elysium launches on September 29 for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The trailer also shows some combat, which seems to be mainly action-based, as well as a lot of Norse mythology.

It also turns out this isn't the only Valkyrie entertainment we have to look forward to, as the PSP title Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth (a PSP version of the games that kicked of the franchise) will be included with the Digital Deluxe Edition of Valkyrie Elysium, but can of course also be but separately.

HQ
Valkyrie Elysium

