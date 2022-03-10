Cookies

Valkyrie Elysium

Valkyrie Elysium announced during Sony's recent State of Play

It's coming this year.

There have been rumours for a while that a new game in the Valkyrie Profile series is in the works, especially after Square Enix registered the title Valkyrie Elysium as a trademark in Japan back in October last year, and as recently as February in some other regions. The last time we saw a game in the series was Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin, which released in 2019 for Android and iOS, and now it's time for a new chapter.

During tonight's Sony stream, Valkyrie Elysium was announced and it will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2022.

You can check out the trailer for the action-packed role-playing game below.

HQ
Valkyrie Elysium

