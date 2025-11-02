Valkyrie actress Tessa Thompson details dream MCU crossover

HQ

There's no denying that the Avengers and Earth's signature heroes have taken a bit of a hit ever since The Infinity Saga wrapped up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hulk is a fraction of the fearsome beast it was, Iron Man is dead, the real Captain America has been lost to time, Scarlet Witch went crazy and then was crushed under a mountain, Vision is kind of dead, and other heroes have come and gone too. It's left a power vacuum that Thunderbolts* looked to delve into, with the New Avengers now a leading organisation and featuring ex-Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes as a flagship face.

As Bucky is currently one of Earth's biggest names, it's only natural that he's drawing some interest, and on this front Tessa Thompson, who has been playing Valkyrie in the MCU for years, has explained that she'd love to see the two characters crossing over for a project.

Speaking with Collider, Thompson was asked about her dream crossover, to which she replied: "I don't know what his character would bring out in me, necessarily, but I just really love Sebastian. We really want to make something together eventually. It might not be in the MCU, but I just think he's such a tremendous actor, and it would be so fun to get to play with him."

Do you think a Valkyrie-Bucky crossover would be a fun premise?