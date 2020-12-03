Valkyria Chronicles 4 and Journey to the Savage Planet are coming to Stadia

You're watching Advertisements

Although the initial launch line-up was a little lacking, Stadia's library of games has massively expanded since its launch back in November 2019. Landmark releases such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Immortals: Fenyx Rising are coming to the platform, and it also has its own exclusives such as Super Bomberman R Online. Today this catalogue of games has grown even stronger, as it has been revealed that Valkyria Chronicles 4 and Journey to the Savage Planet will be arriving some time in the near future.

Better yet, the version of Journey to the Savage Planet included on Stadia is actually exclusive to the platform. The Employee of the Month Edition is set to include the 'Hot Garbage' expansion and will include an enhanced photo mode. It will also run at a silky smooth 60FPS and will include new visual refinements and updates. For fans of the game, this looks to be the definitive edition, but we're unsure whether it'll be a huge system seller.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is another solid addition to the line-up. In our 9/10 review, we described it as "a stunning and immersive experience."