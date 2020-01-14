Valkyrae, LazarBeam, and Muselk join YouTube streaming

Streamers and their platforms have been a big point of discussion over the last year or so, as prolific Fortnite streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins signed an exclusivity deal with Mixer last year, with Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek doing the same shortly after, but now YouTube has recruited some big names to their platform.

Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter of 100 Thieves has announced that she's signed with YouTube via the video below, but Elliott 'Muselk' Watkins has also revealed that he's done the same. Last but not least is Lannan 'LazarBeam' Eacott, who will also be streaming exclusively via YouTube in the future.

Of course these moves can come with teething problems, as not all of Shroud's viewers made the jump from Twitch to Mixer, but overall this represents an attitude that Twitch isn't the only place to stream successfully.

What this all means for the future of Twitch and these various platforms remains to be seen, but these are some notable acquisitions by YouTube, which isn't always known for its streaming content.

Do you watch any of these creators?