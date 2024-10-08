Valheim's swamps get spooky in new update

HQ

Spooky season is upon us, and Valheim is taking the opportunity to introduce an eerie new character into the swamp biome. Swamps in Valheim aren't known as the most friendly of places, but as revealed in Coffee Stain's developer stream The Spill, you might find an unlikely ally in The Bog Witch.

Should you and your friends go adventuring in the swamps, you may stumble upon the Bog Witch's hut. With her, you can trade your gold for potions, spices, and new materials for tools and crafting recipes.

New options for the designated chefs of your group are also being introduced alongside the Bog Witch update. Eight new feasts are on their way, and banquets will last longer than before. Beyond cooking, farmers will get access to scythes alongside more additions to help out those with a green thumb.

The Bog Witch update for Valheim launches soon.