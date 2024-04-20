Valheim's next expansion will be showcased in a huge gameplay trailer on Monday

HQ

Soon it will be time dear Vikings, for the hugely anticipated next big expansion for Valheim. Ashlands has almost arrived and it of course promises more of everything we've come to love about the Swedish Viking game.

The big gameplay trailer we've been waiting for has had its premiere date nailed down to April 22nd at 1pm, which in turn means the expansion is most likely only a month or two away from release. Judging by how the game's developer Iron Gate has done it in the past.

Are you looking forward to Ashlands as much as we are?