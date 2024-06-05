Valheim is coming to Mac

HQ

On the 10th of June, the Viking hit Valheim is finally coming to Mac. This was revealed by the developers earlier today and in addition, crossplay is promised so that you can adventure with your friends regardless of platform, which of course is great. Valheim will also be available both via the App Store as well as Steam.

Whether developer Iron Gate has targeted the M-architecture or ARM remains to be seen, but we sincerely hope that they have chosen the former. How well it works is something we'll come back to, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that the port will be really good.

