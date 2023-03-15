Valheim gets an Xbox launch trailer

HQ

It was a joyous day for all viking-wannabees yesterday as Iron Gate's hugely successful Valheim was finally released for Xbox Series S/X. It was originally launched as an Early Acces title back in 2021, and quickly became extremely popular, reaching new milestones on a regular basis (so far it has sold over 10 million copies).

Now even more fans can discover this exciting adventure and see what the fuzz is all about, and to make things even better - it is also included with Game Pass. Check the launch trailer for the Xbox version out below to get a glimpse of what awaits you.