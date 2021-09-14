Valheim developers talk Hearth & Home

HQ

The day after tomorrow, the long-awaited first major content update for Valheim finally lands, and in a 32-minute video, we can now hear some of the people behind the game talk about it in more depth. Watch and (most importantly) listen to the video here which is filled with interesting thoughts and reflections on the game.

On September 16, Hearth & Home will be released and we will of course be playing it intensely. Who else here is looking forward to starting a fresh world when the update lands?