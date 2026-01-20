Valentino Garavani passes away at 93

HQ

Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has died aged 93. His foundation announced that he passed away at his home in Rome, surrounded by loved ones. His body will lie in state later this week, with a funeral planned in the Italian capital.

Founded in 1959, the House of Valentino helped define postwar Italian glamour, attracting a devoted following among the world's most famous women. From Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor to Jackie Kennedy, the designer dressed a generation of cultural icons, shaping the look of high society and Hollywood alike.

Valentino Garavani // Shutterstock

Valentino's signature was the red dress, a hue so closely associated with his work that it became known simply as "Valentino red," officially recognised by Pantone. The colour appeared from his earliest collections and culminated in his 2007 retirement show, when every model wore red in a final tribute to his lifelong aesthetic.

Born in 1932 in Voghera, near Milan, Valentino trained in Paris before launching his label and later partnering with Giancarlo Giammetti, who helped build the brand into a global powerhouse. Together they turned the fashion house into an international success, eventually selling it in 1998 while preserving its aura of exclusivity and luxury.