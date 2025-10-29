Valentin Vacherot extends his dominance over Rinderknech and reached third round in Paris

HQ

Valentin Vacherot has defeated his cousin Arthur Rinderknech and won in second round (round of 32) at Paris Masters. Again, Vacherot had to come from behind, after the first set ended 11-9 in the tie-break, but the 26-year-old Monegasque dominated, winning 6-3, 6-4 the following sets.

It is a repeat from the Shanghai Masters final, where the two players defeated rivals with a much higher ranking, and it was Vacherot in the end the one who took the crown, jumping from World No. 204 to World No. 40.

Vacherot extends his unbeaten record in Masters 1,000 events and will face Cameron Norrie in third round tomorrow, after Carlos Alcaraz's defeat yesterday. His next rival after Norrie would be Felix Auger-Aliassime or Daniel Altmaier. In his side of the table, another favourite, Casper Ruud, was defeated today, which could help Vacherot's run into another title... with Jannik Sinner still as favourite.