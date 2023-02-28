Val Kilmer's return in Top Gun: Maverick made Tom Cruise cry

HQ

Top Gun: Maverick is widely regarded as one of the most critically and commercially successful films of 2022. If it wasn't for pesky James Cameron and his planet of blue aliens, it would've been the biggest box office hit of last year, too.

As well as providing blockbuster action throughout, Top Gun: Maverick also has a good amount of emotional moments. One that stands out the most to many fans of the 1986 original movie is the reunion of Tom Cruise's Maverick and Val Kilmer's Iceman.

Kilmer, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, brought his A-game to the role, so much so that in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Cruise stated that he was crying when he saw Kilmer return to Iceman.

"I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character, he's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again," Cruise said. "I mean, you're looking at Iceman... I was crying. I got emotional. He's such a brilliant actor, and I love his work."

