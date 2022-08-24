Val Kilmer wouldn't mind playing Batman again

HQ

Tim Burton made Batman and Batman Returns, which are both considered to be some of the best Batman movies ever made. In 1995, there were followed up by Batman Forever, which on the other hand is regarded as one of the worst.

Michael Keaton left the role as Bruce Wayne who instead was played by Val Kilmer, but few people thinks it was his fault that the movie ultimately failed. Instead, many fans have wished that Kilmer one day should return as Batman again, something that should be possible as DC has opened the door to the multiverse with the upcoming movie The Flash (in which Keaton and Ben Affleck are confirmed to return as Batman).

There is one big question though, would Kilmer be willing to do it? Well, when IGN asked him about this in a recent interview, he said "Yea please".

Basically, if opportunity rises, it just might happen. Would you like to see this?