Val Kilmer, of Top Gun and Batman fame, passes away at the age of 65

HQ

Val Kilmer has sadly passed away. The legendary actor known for a huge list of famous roles, be it in Top Gun (and most recently Top Gun: Maverick), Batman Forever, Tombstone, Willow, Heat, and so many others, unfortunately passed away at the age of 65 years old after a battle with pneumonia.

Kilmer had been facing health troubles since 2014 when he was diagnosed with throat cancer, whereupon he underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatment and a permanent tracheostomy, which left him with the signature raspy voice tone.

As per The New York Times, Kilmer's death was confirmed by his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, who revealed the pneumonia diagnosis that her father was suffering from.

Rest in Peace, Iceman.