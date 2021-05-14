Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is receiving a physical PSVR release in June

The physical version includes a digital art book and behind-the-scenes content.

It has just been revealed that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series will receive a special physical release on PSVR on June 18, 2021. This retail version of the game contains a digital art book, two postcards displaying concept art, and new behind-the-scenes videos.

Vader Immortal, if you're unaware, takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The game initially released on PC back in 2019 before coming to PSVR last year. Since its release, it has also won several awards such as Best VR/AR Game at the 2020 Game Developers' Choice Awards and the inaugural Innovation Award at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.

You can take a look at everything contained within the physical release below:

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

