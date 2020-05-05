Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series heads to PSVR

Already available on Oculus Quest since last year, ILMxLAB has announced - on the occasion of Star Wars Day - that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, the virtual reality show produced by LucasArts, will also land on PlayStation VR. This VR experience is expected to launch in three episodes this summer.

In case you don't know it, Vader Immortal is a show designed exclusively for VR viewers starring the legendary Darth Vader. The story is set between Star Wars - Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and it's connected to another ILMxLAB project, titled Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire.

Will you play it on PlayStation VR?