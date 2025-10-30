Vacherot defeats Alcaraz's executioner in Paris and reaches quarter-finals

HQ

One day after beating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech again, Valentin Vacherot continued extending his streak in Masters 1000 (he won the previous one in Shanghai) by defeating Cameron Norrie in straight sets, 6(4)-7, 4-6.

Norrie had managed to beat Carlos Alcaraz in the first round, a surprising defeat that added spice to the season finale in the race for World No. 1 at the end of the year, but couldn't with the breakthrough of the season, who jumped from World No. 204 to World No. 40, and will continue to climb in the ATP rankings as (at the very least) Paris Masters quarter-finalist.

Paris Masters 2025 quarter-finalists:

Vacherot became the first quarter-finalist of the tournament in Paris, and his rival will be Daniel Altmaier or Felix Auger-Aliassime. Vacherot is in the top half of the table, which means his potential semi-final rivals are Lorenzo Sonego/Daniil Medvedev or Davidovich Fokina/Alexander Zverev.

On the other side, it is expected that Sinner will climb all the way to the final... which would let him recapture World No. 1 title from Alcaraz.