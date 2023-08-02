Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Battlefield 2042

V5.2 of Battlefield 2042 is now here and the game is "finished"

"With this release we have fulfilled our commitment that we made to you".

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Dice released Battlefield 2042 far, far too early and should have worked on the game for at least another six months before letting it hit the shelves, we don't think a single gamer would disagree, not today. But after almost two years of constant updates, it finally seems to be fully functional and finished, says the developers who now most recently shrink the map, Hourglass. Following this, Dice announces that they have now fulfilled their commitments and kept their promise, which you can read more about below.

Quoted from the Dice blog post:

"With this release we have fulfilled our commitment that we made to you during last year's lead up to the launch of Season 1: Zero Hour - we have now reworked all of our launch maps. We'd like to thank you for your continued feedback, but also your patience as we've worked to roll out these improvements to you. Let us know how the Hourglass feels!

We are also completing the work to roll out the last set of All-Out Warfare attachments to SMGs, LMGs, and Sidearm Vault Weapons. You will also find further tweaks to these weapons to ensure their gameplay and versatility matches their All-Out Warfare counterparts. Share your thoughts on the feel of these changes, as we'll be making adjustments if necessary.

Alongside Season 5: New Dawn we also made our first iteration of Squad Management improvements available to you. However, you told us that this feature did not feel complete without "kick and lock" functionality, as it didn't offer leaders full control over their squad. No matter our previous reasoning for not initially including these options, you've told us this functionality is crucial to your squad management experience so we're adding both these features."

Battlefield 2042

Related texts

0
Battlefield 2042Score

Battlefield 2042
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

It might be short of a campaign, but its three online modes show a lot of promise.



Loading next content