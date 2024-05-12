English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
V Rising

V Rising surpasses 100,000 concurrent players on Steam

The game's 1.0 version launched on PC and PS5 earlier this week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following the launch of its 1.0 version earlier this week, V Rising has now surpassed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.

Stunlock Studios celebrated the milestone on Twitter/X with the following post:

At the time of writing, V Rising is the 10th most played game on Steam, according to Steam charts.com. The game has peaked at 125,355 players and the only games more popular than it right now are Rust, Wallpaper Engine, Stardew Valley, Grand Theft Auto V, Naraka: Bladepoint, Apex Legends, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike 2.

V Rising

Related texts

0
V RisingScore

V Rising
REVIEW. Written by Jonathan Sørensen

Stunlock has been hard at work on their vampire game for some time, and now the game is leaving Early Access.



Loading next content