V Rising surpasses 100,000 concurrent players on Steam

Following the launch of its 1.0 version earlier this week, V Rising has now surpassed 100,000 concurrent players on Steam.

Stunlock Studios celebrated the milestone on Twitter/X with the following post:

At the time of writing, V Rising is the 10th most played game on Steam, according to Steam charts.com. The game has peaked at 125,355 players and the only games more popular than it right now are Rust, Wallpaper Engine, Stardew Valley, Grand Theft Auto V, Naraka: Bladepoint, Apex Legends, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike 2.