V Rising soundtrack released on vinyl

HQ

Another great soundtrack is being honoured by being pressed onto vinyl, namely the Swedish vampire role-playing game V Rising. Kid Katana is responsible for the adaptation, the same team that also gave us the soundtrack from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge in physical format.

The vinyl collection will be released in September and can already be pre-ordered for the price of €42.00, which gives you two blood-red vinyl discs in a gatefold sleeve with a total of 16 tracks. The disc also includes an exclusive poster.

Is this something you want to add to your music collection?