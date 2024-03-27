V Rising reveals Castlevania crossover

HQ

V Rising is getting a major crossover on the 8th of May as Simon Belmont from Konami's Castlevania franchise is coming to the game. Rather than playing as or alongside Belmont, though, players will be fighting him.

Simon Belmont is equipped with the Vampire Killer whip, a weapon that players can use once they defeat him. The Belmont boss fight will be available for free, but there's also a paid premium Castlevania pack to purchase.

The premium pack comes with cosmetics, a new mount, two classic themes reimagined that you can use as castle music, and more. Stunlock Studios CEO Rickard Frisegard said the following regarding the crossover:

"We're all big fans of Castlevania, so being able to actually create original Castlevania content in our game is a dream come true. I want to express a heartfelt thank you to our friends at Konami for the chance to bring Castlevania to the V Rising universe."

Check out the trailer below: