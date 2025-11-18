V Rising Night Armies now has over 6 million players

HQ

Survival games have been one of the main standard bearers of video games in recent years, taking over from Soulslike games. And although the competition is fierce (they don't call them survival for nothing, you know?), there are certain proposals that have remained in good health over time, years after their launch, adding more content. This is the case of V Rising, the vampire survival title by Stunlock Studios.

Just now, the development team is celebrating 6 million players in the game, which means that they have gained one million more bloodsucking vampires since last January. Surely the cadence of content such as Invaders of Oakveil, the last major expansion released in April, which is also free, has had something to do with it. But the title, more than three and a half years after its early access debut, maintains an 85% of Very positive reviews on Steam.

"Reaching 6 million players is an incredible moment for all of us," said Rickard Frisegård, CEO of Stunlock Studios. "This milestone reflects years of passion, dedication and the support of a community that has kept V Rising alive and growing since its launch. We are proud of the journey we have been on together and grateful for every player who has enjoyed our world."

V Rising is available on PC via Steam and on PS5.