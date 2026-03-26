V Rising laid to rest as Stunlock unveils ambitious new project

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The studio behind V Rising is closing the lid on the coffin, proclaiming that they're done with the game. Instead, Stunlock is now looking ahead toward the horizon and the future. The focus is shifting to something bigger, a new project set in the same universe, where the ambition is to create a more sustainable and vibrant game world.

As is well known, V Rising has sold incredibly well since its launch and has millions of players worldwide, and the team now seems to believe that its digital fantasy world of monsters and heroes needs to become a bit more vibrant and agile. An ecosystem with recurring incentives that allow players to adventure and suck blood over a long period of time. The team calls this "The Next Era," and in an update they write:

"Since then, we delved into darkness to search the shadows for new and unexplored paths. In the end, we've come to the conclusion that V Rising, in its current form, is something we're proud of, and the journey to Dracula is a complete one as it stands"

"Put plainly, Stunlock Studios is working on a new game set in the beautiful, strange, and gothic world of V Rising. This will be our most ambitious project yet in our 15-year history of making games, and we can't wait to begin this journey with you. The hunt for blood is about to evolve"

The details are expectedly sparse but it's clear that this seems set to be something far more ambitious and livlier than what V-Rising currently is today. Now let's hope it doesn't turn into some kind of live-service game.

Do you play V-Rising, and what are you hoping to see in this spiritual sequel to the game that's now in the works?