V Rising is coming to PS5 this year

HQ

When V Rising made its debut on PC, the game became a bit of a sensation, drawing in hordes of players. It has since faded a fair bit, but it's popular nonetheless.

Developer Stunlock Studios has decided it's finally time to shed the PC exclusivity of the vampire survival game, as during tonight's State of Play broadcast, it was just confirmed that V Rising will be coming to PS5 sometime later this year.

Granted, there has not been a firm mention as to when the game will make its console debut, but no doubt when it does arrive on PS5 the game will likely be ready to leave Early Access on PC and probably debut on Xbox Series consoles soon after as well.

Check out the PS5 announcement trailer below.