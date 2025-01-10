V Rising hits 5 million sales and reveals plans for expansion in 2025

HQ

Vampires are sooo hot right now. Nosferatu is tearing it up in cinemas, Castlevania: Nocturne returns for its second season next week, and V Rising continues to thrive on PC and PS5.

Stunlock Studios' survival crafting title fully left Early Access and debuted in its 1.0 state back in May 2024, with this following an impressive run as an 'unfinished' game where millions of players checked it out. Since arriving in its 'complete' state, the game has continued to rake in players and impress too, as now the developer affirms that it has hit an impressive milestone.

Five million copies of the game have now been shifted, showing that the community continues to expand and likely will continue to do so in the near future, as Stunlock has made big promises for 2025.

Namely, we're told that there will be a big expansion coming this year, an update that promises: "A brand-new biome awaits, teeming with uncharted territories, a deadly new faction, and ancient technologies ready to be claimed."

Stunlock adds further: "Players can also look forward to a revamped progression system featuring stat caps, a Fusion Forge for crafting ultimate builds, and risk-free PvP options like dueling, customizable castle arenas, and much more."

There is no timeline on this update, but no doubt it will see more and more flock to the game to live out their dreams as a powerful vampire.