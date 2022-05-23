Cookies

V Rising

V Rising has sold 500,000 copies already

The Early Access game launched on May 17.

The vampire survival experience title V Rising has already achieved the milestone of selling 500,000 copies, despite only landing in Early Access on May 17. As revealed by the game's Twitter account, half a million players have already jumped into the title, meaning it is no doubt on its way to becoming a million seller already.

This comes as of the time writing, V Rising is still one of Steam's current most played titles, as SteamDB shows, and is occupying the seventh slot (68,000 players) on the concurrent player leaderboard, behind Naraka Bladepoint in sixth (70,000 players), and above Grand Theft Auto V in eighth (67,000 players).

