V Rising has now sold three million copies

Stunlock Studios has announced that the open-world vampire survival game, V Rising has reached another sales milestone. The title has now achieved three million sold copies ever since it debuted as an Early Access game in 2022.

This comes after a very impressive EA launch, which saw the title quickly reach the million sold copies milestone. Ever since that date, the rapid sales rate has slowed down quite significantly, but as today's news states, V Rising is continuing to do well nonetheless.

Stunlock has yet to announce when V Rising will leave Early Access, but no doubt the sales will take another steep jump when it does.