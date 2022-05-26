Cookies

V Rising

V Rising has now sold 1 million copies

It was only recently that the game surpassed the 500,000 milestone.

HQ

The vampire open-world survival game V Rising has officially become a million seller. This news comes shortly after the game recently surpassed the 500,000 copies sold milestone, and only launched into Steam Early Access on May 17.

As revealed in a press release, this milestone was achieved in the game's first week, meaning it is no doubt on its way to becoming a two million seller as well.

As for what V Rising is about, the game's synopsis states that players must survive and feed as a newly awakened vampire, all with the aim of becoming the next Dracula. This includes building up a castle, pillaging villages, and exploring deep lairs that are home to powerful supernatural creatures.

V Rising

