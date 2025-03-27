English
V Rising

V Rising expands its empire of bloodsuckers on April 28th

Invaders of Oakveil will be free for all players, and adds combat system improvements and a ton of content.

Rejoice, beings of the Night, for the long-awaited 1.1 update for V Rising is finally here. "Invaders of Oakveil" will introduce a new zone, enemies, weapons, accessories, and ultimately much more content and hours of fun to the survival title V Rising, which has already surpassed five million copies sold.

Invaders of Oakveil will pit us against the hosts of the Serpent Queen Megara as we explore the Oakveil Woodlands region and try to unlock the secrets of Venom Blades alchemy and reclaim its power before it's too late.

V Rising will be available for free to all V Rising users on both PC and PS5, and you can watch a trailer for the expansion below.

V Rising

