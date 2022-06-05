V Rising developers outline "misty road" to full launch

HQ

Stunlock Studios, the developer behind the popular V Rising has published a blog post that outlines the plan towards the game's official 1.0 launch. The post doesn't provide an actual roadmap, but rather gives a glimpse into what the immediate future will hold for the game, with the team highlighting that players can expect bigger less common updates instead of smaller frequent ones.

"Our mission will be to find out what is most important to our players and how to take V Rising to the next level," said marketing director Johan Ilves. "We currently plan to work on more extensive updates rather than run for frequent smaller patches and minor changes. It's too early to tell when the first bigger V Rising content patch will arrive, as we will give it the time to make sure it brings something new to the experience. This will require more patience from you as a fan!"

The post continues by also saying that the "primary focus right now is bug fixes, balance changes, server optimization, and quality of life improvements," and that the team will then look to analyse data and begin to formulate an actual roadmap to the 1.0 launch version.

As for what will come before launch, we can expect injections of new content, and that will include, "more weapons to wield, loot to plunder, and sorcery to conjure," as well as "more V Bloods with new challenges, lands to explore, and further ways to enhance your castle to express your vampiric glory."

It should be said however that the team is currently taking a moment to recoup following the massively successful launch, and therefore the first round of updates will likely not be coming particularly soon.